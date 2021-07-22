APC warns against proxy membership registration

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo has cautioned against registering and revalidating membership through unauthorized processes.

The warning is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Owerri by the managing director of the APC Media Center, Mr. Cajetan Duke.

Duke said the CPA membership revalidation and registration exercise extended to Imo and three other states by the Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee / Party Steward (CECPC) was not to be carried out by proxy .

“The attention of the party has been drawn to cases where some people have tried unsuccessfully to compromise the exercise by proxy.

“In accordance with the guidelines, as formulated by the CECPC, there is no room for revalidation or registration by proxy.

“Anyone interested must physically appear in front of the officials with all the information necessary for revalidation or registration.

“We call on all those interested to take advantage of the extension to truly conclude their revalidation and / or registration formalities,” he said. (NAN)