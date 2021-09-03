APC threatens litigants with expulsion, sacks Yola South Caretaker

By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has threatened to expel those instituting various litigations against the party in Courts, even as the party deliberately refrained from reacting to recent ex parte order granted by a High Court sitting in Delta State, which restrained the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party led by Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, from exercising the functions of the office.

In a veiled reference to Delta High Court order granted on Wednesday, the National Secretary of APC CECPC, John James Akpanudoedehe, while inaugurating the party’s Local Government Congresses Committee at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, said the party will deal severely with those sponsoring litigation against APC.

He said Mai Mala Buni is determined to carry out to the letter the instructions of President Muhammadu Buhari, which is to rebuild the party, button up, a process he said has reached an advanced ground stage.

Inaugurating the Committee, Akpanudoedehe said “Rest assured that your assignment, as well as the earlier Ward Congresses nationwide, is legally protected. We are on solid ground.”

The National Secretary said “the National Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), H.E. (Hon) Mai Mala Buni thanks all the Chairmen, Secretaries and members of the various congress committees for volunteering to serve our great party at the time of renewal and re-engineering.

“As President Muhammadu Buhari would always admonish his envoys, we urge you to go to your various states of primary assignment with confidence, dignity, commitment and pride.

“We also use this opportunity to reiterate the resolution of NEC of our party to severely sanction members and their sponsors who take the party to court.

“His Excellency (Hon) Mai Mala Buni is determined to carry out to the letter the instructions of our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, which is to rebuild the party, button up. The process has reached an advanced ground stage.”

Further, he said the CECPC has ratified and adopted the results of the party’s earlier nationwide Ward Congresses held on Saturday July 31st, 2021, adding however that any State Caretaker Committee who swears in any person or group of persons who are not elected through a congress conducted by the designated National Congress Committee of the Party is null, void and of no effect.

“However, where there are still complaints, the CECPC would be fair to all. Accordingly, the CECPC hereby directs you all to go and conduct nation-wide Local Government (LGA) Congresses on Saturday, September 4, 2021, as contained in the official timetable/schedule of activities released by the party”, he said.

In a related development, the APC CECPC has ratified the expulsion of the Yola South Local Government Area Caretaker chairman, Sulaiman Adamu.

A statement issued yesterday by the National Secretary of the APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John James Akpanudoedehe, said his expulsion from the party takes immediate effect.

“This is part of the resolutions reached at the 16th meeting of the CECPC held at the Party’s National Secretariat, Buhari House in Abuja on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.”

He said the CECPC received and deliberated on the report of the chairman’s infractions and recommendations of the 7-member disciplinary committee setup by the Adamawa State Working Committee to investigate the offences committed by Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu against the interest of the party.

Recall the viral video in which Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu allegedly made unwholesome utterances against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The statement said he was also found guilty of bringing the image of the party to disrepute, thereby creating doubt on his leadership quality and loyalty to the party.

The CECPC therefore called on party members to always demonstrate self-discipline and restraint by desisting from acts and utterances that are inimical to the interest of the party.