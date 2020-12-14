APC sweeps Kogi council polls

Share This





















From Ahmad Ibrahim, Lokoja

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kogi State has won all the chairmanship and councilorship seats in the council election held across the 21 local government areas of the state.

The chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission, , SIEC,Hon. Mamman Nda Eri disclosed this in Lokoja yesterday, while announcing the results of the elections.

He said that Mustapha Akaaba, Ibrahim Abagu and Mohammed Shaibu overwhelmingly won in Ajaokuta, Ankpa and Bassa Local Governments while Shaibu Isyaka, William Obiorah and Abu Odoma were elected in Dekina, Ibaji and Idah local governments respectively.

Similarly, the SIEC boss further disclosed that Joseph Salami, Onoja Omachonu and Taofiq Isa won in Adavi, Igalamela/Odolu and Ijumu local governments respectively, while Olorunleke Moses, Ishaq Abdulraheem and Mohammed Danasabe convincingly won in Kabba/Bunu, Kogi and Lokoja local governments respectively.

He equally announced the election of Moses David, Ibrahim Ahmodu and Goke Oparisin as chairmen for Mopa/Miro, Ofu and Ogori/Magongo local governments respectively, while Abdulraheem Ohiere, Abdulrazaq Yusuf and Adejoh Friday won in Okehi, Okene and Olamaboro local governments respectively.

Eri also declared Ibrahim Aboh, Nasiru Abdulrazaq and Kolawole Pius and winners of elections held in Omala, Yagba/East and Yagba/ West local governments respectively.

He further revealed that the ruling All Progressives Congress swept the councilorship seats in 239 wards across the 21 local government areas of the state, even as he disclosed that the ful details of the results would soon be pasted at the notice board at the headquarters of the commission.

