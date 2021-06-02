APC splits in Kano as ‘APC Akida’ faction emerges

From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

A staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano state and a chieftain All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulmajid Danbilki Kwamanda has declared that a new faction of the party, “ APC Akida “ will be announced in a few days time.

Kwamanda declared that Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje the state’s acting APC chairman, Abdullahi Abbas should be held responsible for splitting of the party in the state.

He stated this to newsmen yesterday in Kano while responding to his recent suspension from the party by the state executives.

He stated that they are splitting the party in the interest of the members whose choices are not respected but impositions of gubernatorial candidates are made on them, declaring that he is not afraid of being accused of anti party.

“On the issue of my suspension from the party, the right procedures were not taken. Investigation committee was not set up and no warning was given. I was just declared suspended.

“This decision will certainly affect the APC in the state and the leaders will surely regret the action even as the action was taken to scare some members of the party because of their choice of Sen Barau Jibril as the next Kano state Governor.

“They have no choice but to suspend me because i am not a ‘political prostitute’, i am policy minded. Therefore, my suspension is null and void.

“We shall remain in APC and have formed a faction called ‘APC Akida’ that will be based on principles and respect the peoples choice, as against the other faction that is made up of hungry politicians. We will succeed because we are with the people and the people are with us.

“We are products of the past politics that is based on principles and they know that we will never support lack of fairness. The party must subject itself to the will of the people or else it will loose in the future even if we will be accused of anti party” Commander stated.

Responding to a question on which faction President Buhari would belong to, Kwamanda explained that the president has no role in the state matter because he had finished his part.

“ It is now left for the leaders of the party at the national level to resolve the APC crisis in Kano or loose the state in coming elections,” he warned.