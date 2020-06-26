APC sacks NWC members, appoints Gov. Buni caretaker C’ttee chairman

Share This





















As NEC okays Ize-Iyamu as Edo guber flag bearer

By Ikechukwu Okaforadi &Sunday Ode

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday sacked the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and appointed the Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni as the chairman of the Caretaker committee of the party, with a charge to stabilise the party.

This is as NEC okayed Ize-Iyamu as flag bearer of the party.

The appointment of Buni was part of the resolution reached after the emergency National Executive Committee meeting held in the presidential Villa, with some governors present at the meeting.

The list of APC caretaker committee members and extra ordinary convention planning committee are: 1. Governor Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) Chairman, Isiaka Oyebola (South West), Ken Nnamani (South East), Stella Okorete (Women Representatives).

Others are: Governor Sani Bello (North Central), James Lalu (physically challenged), Sen. Abubakar Yusuf (Senatè Representative), Hon. Akinyemi Olaide (Reps Representative), David leon (South South), Abba Ari (North West), Prof. Tahir Mamman (North East), Ismail Ahmed (Youth Representative), and Sen. Akpan Udoedehe (Secretary).

Speaking shortly after taking over as the interim management Committee chairman, the Governor of Yobe state said “After being two time national Secretary of the party, I can say I know the party very well, I want to assure every APC member that we will do justice to every one because we have a capable team.

“I am a team player and am here to manage a crisis and if you do not manage crisis, crisis will manage you, so without justice there will be no peace, so am ready to do justice to every APC member.

“NEC is the highest organ of the party except the convention, and NEC can function for convention in-between, so any decision taken by NEC is the final decision. NEC has directed that every member in court should withdraw his suit.

“Party will carry all members along especially the leaders of the APC. Many of them have paid their dues to the party, so we will carry them along”, he said.

In a related development, the non NWC members of the party has been dissolved over allegations of financial misdeeds.

Briefing journalists after the sack of the members, the acting publicity Secretary of the non NWC members, Sani, said “On behalf of the majority members of the non-NWC, I am saddled to announce the decision of the members of the NEC to express the displeasure of the members due to the leadership failure, ineffectiveness, uncooperative attitude, lack of transparency and accountability in stewardship, financial misappropriation and party unfaithfulness.

“The party caretaker committee led by Hon Nelson Alapa and eleven others is hereby dissolved with immediate effect.

“In place, a three-man committee is hereby agreed to run the affairs of the forum in acting capacity pending when a proper election will be held.

“The officers are: Acting chairman, Hon. Aluja Fakai, acting Secretary, David Okumagba, and Acting Publicity Secretary, Hon Muhammed Sani Ibrahim.”

Meanwhile, the NEC meeting presided over by Giadom also ratified the emergence of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as the winner of the party primary election in Edo State.

Ize-Iyamu won the party’s primary after polling 27, 838 votes to defeat his rivals, Pius Odubu who garnered 3,776 votes and Osaro Obaze who got 2,724 votes respectively.

