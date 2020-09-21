APC rejects Edo governorship election results

Share This





















• As INEC declares Obaseki winner

By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

The All Progressives Party (APC) in Edo State has rejected results of the Saturday governorship election results.

The party, urged members to stay calm and thanked them for their support, but, alleged foul play while party leaders study the result and decide what is next.

This is just as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has formally declared the Candidate of Peoples Democratic party (PDP), Governor, Godwin Obaseki as winner of Saturday governorship election in Edo State.

Prof. Akpofure Rimi Rukah, declared him winner on Sunday afternoon after securing a total of 307,955 valid votes ahead of his closest rival in the election, Pastor Osagie, Candidate of the All Progressives Congress who polled 223,619 votes.

The incumbent Governor was declared winner with 84,336 votes margin after the results of Ovia South West Local Government Areas were announced by the Commission.

The results as declared by the collation Officer for Igueben, APC 5179, PDP, 7870.

Register voters 46838, accredited 13404, total valid votes 13179, rejected votes 212 and total vote cast 13 382.

Esan North East, APC 6556, PDP 13579,

Register voters 84241, accredited 20825, total valid 20369,rejected 361

Total vote cast 20730

Esan Central APC 6719, PDP10,694.

Register voters 55569, accredited 17931, total valid votes 17672,rejected 242, total vote cast 17914

Ikpoba-Okha APC 18218, PDP 41030. Register voters 310073, accredited 61731, total valid votes 60052,rejected 1378, total vote cast 61430

Uhumwode local government are APC-5972, PDP-10022, ZLP-5 and YPP-2. Number of registered voters was 73416, accredited 16741, total valid votes 16283, rejected 352, total vote cast 16635

Egor APC 10202, PDP27621. Register voters 219841, accredited 39709, total valid votes 38396, rejected 955, total vote cast 39351

Owan East APC 19295, PDP 14762. Register voters 91769 accredited 34819, total valid votes 34246, rejected 515, total vote cast 34761

Owan West, APC 11193, PDP 11485. Register voters 61193, accredited 23294, total valid votes 22849, rejected 404, total vote cast 23253

Oredo local government, AA-8, ADC- 160, ADP-256, APC-18,365 and PDP- 43498.Register voters 309968, accredited voters 64783, total valid votes 62578, rejected 1302 and total vote cast 63,880

Esan South East, APC 9237, PDP 10563, register voters 73907, accredited 20274, total valid votes 19896, rejected 307, total vote cast 20203

Etsako East, APC 17011, PDP 10668

Register voters 157291

Accredited voters 28404

Total valid votes 27824

Rejected votes 335

Total votes cast 28159

Akoko-Edo APC 22963, PDP 20101

Register voters 121027

Accredited voters 46967

Total valid votes 43377

Rejected votes 617

Total votes cast 43994

Etsako central APC 8359, PDP, 7478

Register voters 50004

Accredited voters 16092

Total valid votes 15885

Rejected votes 157

Total vote cast 16042

The 5 remaining local government results as declared by their collation officers include

Orhionmwon APC10458, PDP 13,445

Register voters 118671

Accredited voters 24, 868

Total valid votes 24213

Rejected votes 614

Total vote cast 24827

Ovia South West APC,10,636, PDP, 12659

*Register voters 96369

*Accredited voters 24558

*Total valid votes 23741

*Rejected votes 743

*Total vote cast 24484.

After he was returned elected, the governor hailed Edo people and supporters of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for their display of immense courage and support in the face of threats, intimidation and brutalisation as he emerged victorious in Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the state.

The governor in his appreciation message in Benin City on Sunday hailed President Muhammadu Buhari, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and other stakeholders who participated in the conduct of the gubernatorial election for ensuring a free, peaceful and credible poll in the state.

Obaseki said: “The Great People of Edo State have spoken. They have spoken loud and clear. We thank God Almighty and give him all the glory for this victory.

“Thank you, President Muhammadu Buhari, for defending our democracy and allowing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies to perform their constitutional functions without interference. “INEC and the security services have shown to Nigerians and the world that they are capable of conducting free and credible elections.”

The governor continued: “Words fail me in saluting our teeming supporters who displayed immense courage in the face of threats, intimidation and brutalization. The collective will of Edo people made it possible for this triumph over godfatherism.

“I am eternally grateful to my party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and my brother governors not only for giving me the umbrella during my political storm but for the hard work which has brought me back to office.

“Our success has reinforced my belief that there is nothing we cannot achieve as a people if we pull forces together and collectively call on God for support.”

“I reiterate that working with my Deputy, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, we are committed to Making Edo Great Again. Thank you for your support,” he added.

In the election, Prof. Agofure Rukeh of Federal University of Petroleum Technology, Efurun, returned the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki re-elected after he polled 307,955 votes

Rukeh said, Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defeated his closest challenger and Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu who polled 223,619 votes.

However, In a terse statement by the Chairman of the APC Media Campaign Council, Mr. John Mayaki, the party also cited alleged strong arm tactics.

Mayaki said: “Our people were arbitrarily arrested, many of the figures were fabricated”.

The party further alleged illicit tampering with results, “to shore up PDP numbers and mark down APC”.

“Areas where we won, they cancelled them. They decreased the votes in areas we had advantage. They rejected our results and jerked up theirs.”

Continuing, the party claimed there was arbitrary arrest of local party members, “who could have resisted the outrage, while Governor Godwin Obaseki was busy diverting attention with false alarm.

“Obaseki shouted that he was being rigged out and blamed INEC at the initial stage but that was to divert attention from the evil going on in the field”, the statement said.

