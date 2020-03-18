APC reaches peace deal, as Oshiomhole lifts all suspensions

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has agreed on the modalities to ensure that lasting peace is entrenched in the party, even as the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday announced the lifting of all suspension which the APC placed on some members of the party National Working Committee (NWC).

Speaking to journalists yesterday after the party’s five hours NWC meeting which held at its national secretariat in Abuja, the chairman of the party said the suspended NWC members, including: the Vice National Chairman (North), Lawal Shuaibu, and the Deputy Chairman (North West), Inuwa Abdulkadir, have been readmitted into the party immediately,

He said the party has moved on peacefully, against the expectations of many who waited for fights to erupt in the party, adding that what binds the members of the NWC is far above the intrigues which play out in the contestations within the ranks.

According to Oshiomhole, the NWC members, at the meeting, resolved to pursue big issues, including activating its powers to invite ministers, including the minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, to appear before the party’s working committee to explain why the Nigeria should not be proactive to ban all flights from countries infested by Covid-19, including USA, Britain, Italy, among others.

Speaking further, he said the party NWC members should concern itself with how it will support the government in dealing with the challenges coming on the heels of the falling oil prices, which he said may affect the capacity of the government to deliver on its promises to Nigerians.

Oshiomhole, who lamented over the crisis which had rocked the party in recent time, said he was humbled by the advice of the Court of Appeal, which apart from proclaiming that his suspension should be vacated, cautioned Nigerian political parties to always manage and resolve their crisis internally rather than coming to court to settle such issues.

To this end, he called on the NWC members to consider the pressure it places on President Muhammadu Buhari, to intervene in matters that should rather be settled internally by the APC members, at the time he should be focusing on governance issues.

Meanwhile, Oshiomhole said the NWC members have resolved unanimously that all issues and litigations pending in the court by any member of the committee should be withdrawn forthwith, just as he promised that he has forgiven those who offended him and has been forgiven by those he offended.

Addressing the NWC members earlier before commencement of the meeting, the chairman of the party had promised to amend his ways to accommodate other interests and perspective, though he pointed out that his styles are different from other peoples style.

He said after the crisis, he has resolved to turn a new leaf to ensure that the party works towards peace.