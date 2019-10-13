APC, PDP bicker over one party state

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress has labeled the Peoples Democratic Party as a failed opposition party lost in delusions and engaged in fictions.

The ruling party also boasted that Nigeria had become the largest rice producer in Africa due to administration’s record investments in agriculture, social investments and infrastructure projects are paying off hugely.

But the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has declared that no individual, no matter how highly placed, can succeed in

reducing Nigeria to a nation of cowards, stressing that such will forever be unacceptable.

The party equally vowed that it will continue to play its opposition role, play it successfully and ensure that Nigeria is not turned to a one-party state.

The APC, in a statement Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Isa-Onilu, pointed out that

Nigeria deserves a strong, vibrant opposition to play its conventional role in the polity to deepen democracy, noting however that the nation is becoming a one-party state.

The statement by Isa-Onilu reads,

“Sadly, Nigeria is becoming a one-party state.

“As a party that believes in democracy and progressive politics, we cannot pretend any longer.

“Democracy cannot be said to be fully operational in a situation where the supposed ‘main’ opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has become a joke, irresponsible and rudderless.

“Even as the governing party, we recognize the importance of rigorous and intelligent interrogation of our policies and programmes by the opposition.

“There are a lot to gain by our democracy and our country in an atmosphere of robust engagement by responsible and patriotic opposition.

The political system we practice has important roles for the political parties outside of power.

“The system envisaged that such parties would provide alternative viewpoints and put the governing party on its toes.

Instead, the PDP and their minions have, in the name of opposition, continued to distract the government and Nigerians with their post-election delusions, salacious fictions, conjured rifts in government circle and of course the lowest of it all, the pathetic and senseless Jubril of Sudan malicious tale, among other fake news. Tragic!

“It is sad that PDP has finally proved incapable of filling this important democratic space.

“The other mushroom parties are even worse. Some of the smaller parties are filled with incurable charlatans issuing infantile weekly press statements on behalf of the PDP. Our democracy deserves better.

“The so called Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), which could have filled the vacuum and engaged the APC administration in useful debates over governance, has become a comedy theater group and frontline PDP minion.

“CUPP has the unenviable mandate to try to intimidate and blackmail important state institutions such as INEC, the judiciary, and security agencies, on behalf of PDP with the hope of gaining political advantage having been rejected by the majority of the voters.

“As the current administration tackles our national challenges and at a period we all should focus on issues of nation building, the best PDP and its acolytes are offering is a distraction.

“While the PDP wallows in its obscene conducts, Nigeria under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration will continue to consolidate on its status as Africa’s largest economy.

“Despite inheriting a battered economy, the administration is growing the economy after pulling it out of recession.

“The administration’s record investments in agriculture, social investments and infrastructure projects is paying off hugely.

“For one, we are now currently the largest rice producing country in Africa as a direct result of conscientious efforts to diversify the economy.

“Our age-long corruption and impunity challenges is no longer the norm. The fight against corruption is oncourse. Collectively and individually, a reorientation in our national life and thinking is emerging.

“With the continued support of well-meaning Nigerians, we will do more for the shared prosperity, peace and progress of our dear nation” it said

However, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, declared that no individual, no matter how highly placed, can succeed in reducing Nigeria to a nation of cowards, stressing that such will forever be unacceptable.

The party equally vowed that it will continue to play its opposition role, play it successfully and ensure that Nigeria is not turned to a one-party state.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan made these declarations yesterday in response to

a statement from his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mallam Lanre Isa-Onilu, wherein he said “Nigeria deserves a strong, vibrant opposition to play its conventional role in the polity to deepen democracy. Sadly, Nigeria is becoming a one-party state. As a party that believes in democracy and progressive politics, we cannot pretend any longer.

“Democracy cannot be said to be fully operational in a situation where the supposed ‘main’ opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has become a joke, irresponsible and rudderless”, Onilu said.

While addressing journalists in Abuja yesterday, Ologbondiyan said that PDP is not made up of certificate forgers and people of questionable characters.

According to the the National Publicity Secretary of the leading opposition party, “The PDP does not contain certificate forgers, it is not party of people who are contrivers.

“Our political party is relating directly with Nigerians people and we are working assiduously to make sure that democratic tenets of our nation is not

only entrenched but seen to be entrenched in our nation.

“As we do not have space to respond to the gimmicks of former democrats who went around the nation and brought in a despot into a democratic order,

neither do we have space to engage in verbal discussion with characters who are known to be pillaging and stealing directly from the patrimony of our nation. As such we are not going to respond to the innuendos of such characters are banding.

“The PDP remains the bastion

of democracy in our nation. PDP is in the Supreme Court to ensure

that the mandate, which was given to Atiku and has been stolen is

restored to us.

“When the PDP took a decision to ensure that we create alternative

government, ours was to make suggestion on how good governance was to be entrenched on our country. PDP has been carrying out that

responsibility.

“As far as APC needs to know, our nation has survived dictators. We have succeeded as a people to ensure that those who seek to rule us without our consent do not succeed and as such, it is strange and totally unacceptable that the APC and the Buhari presidency will, within its whimsical thinking, claim that Nigeria will become a one party state.

“This country is a resilient nation and no

individual, no matter how highly placed in the past, has succeeded in

reducing us to a nation of cowards.

“Even today, it will be unacceptable

to Nigerians to be so reduced.

So PDP will continue to play its

opposition role and we will play it successfully”, he said.

Continuing, Ologbondiyan stressed, “The Buhari presidency came out to claim that there are agitators for a

third term. We quickly pointed it out to them that there are no agitators, rather if there is anything, it is the Buhari Presidency who is bringing the third term to the issue of national discourse.

“From there, they have moved to the issue of one party state and

bringing it to national discourse. Even at that, it is totally unacceptable to us and I want those who are advising the president on this issue to back of,

” The APC also came out to claim that the major opposition party is dead. We want to state clearly that our party is the consensus political party of the

majority of Nigerians and our party, after a long journey of overhauling, has become the centre for seeking for power and good governance in our nation”, he maintained.