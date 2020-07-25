APC mourns father of Kwara Gov, Abdul-Razaq

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commiserated with the family of the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdul-Razaq, over the death of his father and family patriarch, Alh. AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq at the age of 93.

In a statement issued by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, Yekini Nabena, the party also expressed condolences to the Ilorin Emirate of Kwara State on the passing of the late Senior Advocate of Nigeria, who is also the Mutawali of Ilorin and Tafida of Zazzau (Zaria).

The statement said “An elder statesman, diplomat, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, first lawyer from Nigeria’s northern region and

Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers, the party mourns an accomplished man.

“While we commiserate with the immediate family, the people and government of Kwara State, our great party prays the Almighty Allah forgives Alh. AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq, SAN, OFR, his shortcomings and grant him Al Jannah Firdaus”.

