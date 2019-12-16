Share This





















APC lifts suspension on Amosun, Akeredolu, Okorocha,

others

By Ese Awhotu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday announced that it has lifted the suspension on Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and Senator Rochas Okorocha.

The National Publicity Secretary of the ruling party, Mr Lanre Issa-Onilu, disclosed this in a statement released to the media on Monday, said the party has also lifted the suspension on Osita Okechukwu and Pastor Uguru Usani.

He said that the APC National Working Committee (NWC) took the decision in line with the party’s deliberate policy of fairness and actions targeted at ensuring harmony within the party across the country.

“Through the suspension, our party has shown the capacity and willingness to implement its own rules and enforce discipline when there is an infraction.

“We have also shown that no individual is above discipline and that the party would always apply equity and justice in the day to day running of the party,” he said.

The APC spokesman called on all concerned party members to use the opportunity to fully reconcile themselves with their ward, local government, and state party structures.

He also advised them to key into the party’s activities and continue to make their contributions to the growth and stability of the APC.

“We urge them to also take steps to reconcile with groups and individuals that are important to ensuring a lasting solution to any conflict that may exist in their respective states,” he added.