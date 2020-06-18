APC leadership crisis: PGF DG seeks emergency NEC meeting

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The Director General of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Moh. Lukman, has called on leaders of the party, including the president, Governors, National Assembly leaders, among others to urgently convene an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting to resolve the leadership crisis rocking the party.

In a statement issued Thursday, Lukman said that what the ominous in the party at the moment is that the APC is collapsing with no leader in charge to guide it, adding that as part of the treatment, the party needs an organ transplant by way of replacing the members of the current NWC who constitute the problem.

“By provisions of our party’s constitution, it is only the National Convention that can discharge that function. And it is only the NEC that can convene the National Convention.

“Any hesitation not to convene NEC and hopefully activate the process of convening the National Convention could suggest that beyond the NWC, the whole party, APC, is infected with the “old ambition-Virus 2023”, all our leaders, President Buhari and Asiwaju Tinubu inclusive. The first test is whether NEC will be convened or not”, he said.

He said every loyal member of the party must be ashamed of what is going on now in the party, saying that within few hours of the Abuja Appeal Court ruling, APC has produced three conflicting claims to the position of the National Chairman, including: Sen Abiola Ajimobi, Deputy National Chairman South, Chief Hilliard Eta, National Vice Chairman South South and Chief Victor Gaidom, Deputy National Secretary.

While he questioned why it seems the crisis in APC has become irreconcilable by the leaders of the party, the DG of the Progressive Governors Forum said “With twenty Governors and in control of the National Assembly leadership producing the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives, shouldn’t that serve as a source of strength to be able to solve any leadership dispute in the party, no matter how complex?

According to him, the situation APC finds itself is very traumatic for every member, adding that by extension, the inability of the party to find solution to the leadership crisis makes it also traumatic for all our leaders including those of them who today serve as the face of the crisis.

“What makes the situation more frustrating is the reticence of President Buhari in the face of what obviously could damage the legacy he will bequeath to the nation. While, we must celebrate the fact that his leadership style is required to ensure that the party is managed independently and therefore made possible for the exercise of supremacy of the party based on decisions of organs, “old ambition-Virus 2023” may have weakened the capacity of the party to benefit from the commendable leadership approach of President Buhari”, he said.

He therefore noted that the PDP was largely plunged into crisis by a garrison styled leadership, which is the direct opposite of President Buhari’s approach, observing that APC current crisis may suggest wrongly that having a liberal President who provides free atmosphere to the party is responsible for the crisis facing the party.

“However, the question is, what further measures could be required from the President in order to ensure the emergence of a good synergy between him (President Buhari) and the party? What may be apparent is that “old ambition-Virus 2023” sickness afflicting other leaders as diagnosed by Asiwaju Tinubu in March 2020 may block support to the President to resolve the crisis.

“This is why all leaders who believe they are not infected by the “old ambition-Virus 2023” should step forward to support President Buhari and protect any further distraction and potential damage to his legacy.

“To such an extent, one would expect that Asiwaju Tinubu being the Chief Physician of “old ambition-Virus 2023”, as well as being that old politically strong ally of President Buhari, whose partnership assisted in producing the APC and ensuring the defeat of PDP in 2015, he will be in the forefront in activating the moral authority of the combined leadership of President Buhari and Asiwaju Tinubu to resolve the current APC crisis.

“The combined moral authority of President Buhari and Asiwaju Tinubu should have involuntarily moderated the conduct of other leaders of the party especially members of the NWC”, he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...