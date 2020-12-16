APC has explanations to make over escalation of banditry, says PDP says

Share This





















….Accuses ruling party of insensitivity

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday said that the escalation of banditry during and after the 2019 elections calls for explanations by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and its leaders.

The PDP also declared that it strongly rejects the unfolding ploy by the APC to set up, ridicule and paint President Buhari as being solely responsible for the party’s collective failure in governance.

The party said these in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The main opposition party, which stated that it is standing with Nigerians, insisted that the APC must not be allowed to hide under the alleged failure of President Buhari to launder its image.

It stressed that APC is the real architect of the misrule of the Buhari administration.

The PDP said that the ruling APC has again displayed its insensitivity and anti-people stance by encouraging President Buhari to visit his cattle ranch instead of Kankara, in his home Katsina state, were 600 students where abducted by suspected terrorists.

The party maintained that by not impressing it on President Buhari to cut short his unnecessary holiday and make efforts to rescue the abducted students, the APC has again shown that it has no iota of concern for the wellbeing of Nigerians.

