APC group begins showcase of Buhari achievements, initiatives since 2015 

By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

All Progressives Congress (APC) advocacy group, APC Legacy Awareness & Campaign, has commenced a nationwide campaign to promote initiatives of the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement issued yesterday by the leadership of the group, including Ismail Ahmed, Lanre Issa-Onilu, Tolu Ogunlesi and Salihu Moh. Lukman, the group expressed conviction that since May 29, 2015, when President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office, landmark initiatives have been initiated and implemented.

It stressed that in comparative terms, Buhari’s government has recorded more achievements within six years than all the previous governments under the PDP between 1999 and 2015.

According to the group in a statement issued Friday, “We intend to present these achievements with facts and empirical evidence. On a weekly basis, we will invite Nigerians to engage the issues based on specific highlights of work being executed.

In particular, we will invite all committed party members to participate in the campaign. We will also invite opposition parties, especially the PDP to engage the issues by presenting especially what they comparatively were able to achieve when they were in power or in states where they control.

“This campaign has become necessary to prevent a situation whereby political entrepreneurs would take advantage of current challenges in the country to mislead Nigerians into believing that APC and President Buhari’s government has failed. No doubt there are challenges, which both the Federal Government and all our leaders in the party are working hard to resolve. As a group, we will do all we can to support our leaders to succeed in resolving all our national challenges.

“Nigerians have every reason to expect that governments, at all levels, must efficiently and effectively resolve all challenges. But no politician or political party should be allowed to take undue advantage of the legitimate aspirations of Nigerians for responsive and representative government.

“With all the challenges in the country, APC is the only party that is working to address them. Our leaders are not in denial and are responding to the challenges. Our party, APC, is the only party in the country whose leadership has acknowledged its internal problems and have initiated processes of resolving its internal problems.

“Thanks to the leadership of President Buhari, APC has been undergoing a deep-rooted rebuilding and re-positioning process. A new leadership will emerge at the end of this process. Unlike other parties controlled by Godfathers who are in denial of their internal challenges, APC belongs to members who are ordinary Nigerians, and our leaders have no option but to ensure that expectations of Nigerians are fully met.

“Our country, Nigeria, like every country in the world, is faced with difficult problems. These are not problems created by our party and its leadership. If anything, through all the initiatives being implemented by the APC Federal Government, our party under the leadership of President Buhari has demonstrated unrivalled boldness and commitment to solve these longstanding issues and to move Nigeria forward.

“As loyal party members, under the APC Legacy Awareness & Campaign, we will showcase the national and sub-national achievements of our party with facts and empirical evidence, on a weekly basis. We will be objective and support our leaders with all the necessary recommendations, so as to ensure that our party is able to achieve the goal of changing Nigeria for the better in line with the slogan of the party.

“Changing Nigeria for the better requires hard decisions, which are the focus of all our governments’ initiatives under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. We will showcase these initiatives and achievements.”