APC Govs charge Nigerians to unite against insecurity, eschew religious, tribal sentiments

By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum, under the auspices of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) has said that only unity of all Nigerians, irrespective of socio-political differences, can defeat the insecurity in the country.

In a Christmas message to Nigerians and a happy 59th birthday message to the chairman of the APC Governors Forum, Atiku Abubakar Bagudu, issued yesterday by the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, the APC Governors wish all Nigerians a Merry Christmas, a peaceful celebration and blessings of the season.

The message titled ‘Merry Christmas and 59 Happy Cheers to PGF Chairman, HE Abubakar Atiku Bagudu’, the PGF said they are confident that under President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria will overcome all her security challenges.

According to the statement, “PGF enjoins all Nigerians to unite and work together irrespective of our differences to

resolve all our security challenges.

“Under the leadership of His Excellency

President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of

Nigeria, Forum members are confident that the nation will overcome all

security challenges.

“We also wish to felicitate with our PGF Chairman, HE Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, on the occasion of his 59th birthday on December 26, 2020.

“Forum members joins him, his family and people of Kebbi State to celebrate the

blessed life of a unifying leader and an outstandingly progressive politician.

“Forum, our party and indeed all APC members across the country,

acknowledge and commend the leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria of this illustrious personality.”

