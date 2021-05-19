APC Governors tells El’Rufai to dialogue with NLC to restore industrial harmony

By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have called for dialogue between the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Governor of Kaduna State to resolve the ongoing industrial action by the joint labour union which has shutdown all economic activities in the State.

In a statement issued yesterday by the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who is also the Governor of Kebbi state, the APC Governors said the time does not call for flexing of muscle but objective negotiation between all stakeholders to find lasting solutions to the impasse.

The statement said “The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has been following unfolding development between Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Kaduna State Government over the issue of rightsizing Local Government employees with deep concerns.

“Noting all the challenges facing all our states, especially given dwindling revenue, we appeal to all patriotic Nigerians, including the NLC, to demonstrate more commitment toward engaging governments at all levels to address problems. This is not the time for muscle flexing.”

The APC Governors said Nigerians are already overstretched with many challenges, adding that at this critical point of the nation’s democratic journey, there cannot be limits to engagement between all governments and citizens.

The Forum said every step must be taken to resolve the current faceup between Kaduna State Government and NLC, appealing to both the State Government and NLC to return to the negotiating table.

“In particular, we want to appeal to the NLC leadership to recognise that the burden of leadership at this point is more about responding to challenges based on the honest disposition of correcting past mistakes.

“As Progressive Governors, we share the vision of Kaduna State Government of reforming all our Local Governments to make them more efficient and consequently the pivot of critical development initiatives.

“At the same time, we want to appeal to the Kaduna State Government under the leadership of our colleague, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to take all the necessary steps to ensure the resolution of all disagreements in the larger interest of citizens in Kaduna State.

“We are confident that both Kaduna State Government and NLC will resolve all outstanding issues and restore industrial harmony in Kaduna State”, the statement said.