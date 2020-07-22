APC Governors Forum mourns late Isa Funtua, says death loss to Nigeria

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Governors Forum (PGF) has said the death of late business mogul and publisher, Isa Funtua, will remain a big loss to Nigeria as a nation and the business community in particular.

In a condolence message sent to the family of late Funtua, President Muhammadu Buhari, government and people of Katsina state, the chairman of PGF, Atiku Abubakar Bagudu, who is also the Governor of Kebbi, said the Nigeria community of Patriots will miss him most.

PGF also prayed that God will give those he left behind the grace to bear the loss and to grant him forgiveness for his shortcomings.

In the message titled, “Condolence Message on the Death of Mallam Isa Funtua, Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihin rajiun”, the APC Governors said though it mourns the death of the deceased, it remains thankful to God that he spent his life well on earth.

“We received the death of Mallam Isa Funtua with heavy heart and gratitude

to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed. We, the Progressive Governors

Forum (PGF), join the family, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, people

and government of Katsina State and the nation to pray for the repose of

the soul of our dear and beloved Mallam Isa Funtua.

“His death is a loss to the nation, Nigerian business community and patriots. We pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss.

“May Allah reward all the good work of Mallam Isa Funtua, forgive his

limitations and bless what he left behind.

May the soul of Mallam Isa Funtua rest in peace”.

