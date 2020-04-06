APC excited as Lamido appoints female Senator Gimbiya Adamawa

Share This





















From Umar Dan Kano, Yola

The Lamido of Adamawa, Alh. Dr. Muhammad Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha and the Adamawa Emirate Council have appointed the only female Senator from the North, Sen. Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (Binani) as Gimbiya (Princess) Adamawa.

It was the first time in the history of the Emirate that a woman will be honoured with such a title.

The conferment of the title was contained in a letter to the Senator by the Secretary, Adamawa Emirate Council, Alh. Khalil M. Kawu.

The letter reads in part: “The Adamawa Emirate Council has been monitoring with keen interest the sterling developmental contributions brought by you, not in the Adamawa Emirate alone, but the state as a whole.

“Consequent to the above, the Adamawa Emirate Council has directed me to convey its approval for the conferment of traditional title of “Gimbiya Adamawa” on you.

“This conferment is with effect from 30th March, 2020. Similarly, you are to notify the council when you are prepared for the turbaning ceremony.

“While congratulating you over this conferment, please accept His Royal Highness esteemed regards.

On its part, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adamawa State Chapter congratulated Sen. Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed on the traditional title.

A statement by the State Publicity Secretary of APC, Hon. Mohammed Abdullahi said: “This is a further justification of her excellent leadership style as a true representative of her constituents.

“The APC family is proud of her, as we pray to Allah to guide her and bless her with the wisdom to justify the confidence reposed on her by the Lamido Fombina, Alh. Dr. Muhammad Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha and the entire Adamawa Emirate Council.