APC convention: Ex – PDP Chairman Sheriff, Gov Badaru in close-door meeting

From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

In what appeared to be a smart preparation for 2023 general election as well as planning for June APC convention, the former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Governor of Borno State, Ali Modu-Sheriff yesterday held a Close-door meeting with Jigawa State Governor Alhaji Muhammed Abubakar Badaru.

The meeting that lasted for some hours may not be unconnected with forthcoming convention of All Progressive Congresses APC schedule to take place this month of June.

Speaking shortly after the close-door meeting, Sheriff, said he is in Jigawa in continuation of his consultation for the Chairmanship of the APC as well as to greet his friend Mr Badaru.

Mr Sheriff, who joined the PDP from the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) in 2014 after he fell out with his political godson, Governor Kashim Shettima, became the acting chairman of the PDP before decamping to the APC in April 2018.

“I’m in Jigawa for consultation for the Chairmanship seat, even though, the APC had not zone the Chairmanship of the party but if they do zone it to Northeast, I will contest”, he said.