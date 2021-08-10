National News

APC Congresses: I didn’t disobey Osibanjo’s directive -AGF

Peoples Daily

Previous Article
Sacrifice your ambition, resign honourably in the interest of our party, PDP Reps Caucus tell Secondus
Next Article
Nigerian Mission in UK processes over 24,000 in 3 months
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Today’s ePaper Edition

Email Subscriptions

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

PeoplesDailyNG on Twitter
Peoples Daily Online Peoples Daily Online
Peoples Daily Online@PMLOnline
420 Following 4.7K Followers
PDP crisis: Protesters, 6 NWC members call on Secondus to resign https://t.co/zhvLboSpe5
3 hours ago
CVR: Over 1.6m Nigerians recorded in 7weeks https://t.co/fGEAo6Dihv
4 hours ago
Institute push for domestication of discrimination against PWDs prohibition Act https://t.co/T8mcHL02jM
4 hours ago
Nigerian Army to Court Marshall Officer, conspirators fingered in Banana vendor killing -Counsel https://t.co/156rutOZxI
4 hours ago
Insecurity caused by failure to develop solid mineral sector – Masari https://t.co/2okwzKSpxO
4 hours ago
We Are Social Too