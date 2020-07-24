Anti graft war: Frank wants Buhari, NASS to probe $2.5bn oil sale to China, suspension of NNPC’s GMD

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Following the recent disclosure by the PointBlank news of the sale of 48 million barrels of Nigeria’s Bonny Crude Light oil to China, valued at $2.5bn but allegedly shared by some persons around the government, the National Assembly has been urged to beem searchlight on the allegation.

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank on Friday, called for the immediate arrest, investigation and prosecution of all those involved in the sale and diversion of the proceeds of the oil to China.

Frank, in the statement, wondered how General Muhammadu Buhari, perceived as the “anti-corruption fighter of Africa”, by ECOWAS would allow such brazen acts of corruption to be perpetuated under his watch.

“Corruption under Buhari has assumed a very disturbing height and, except he is complicit, one wonders why he has stubbornly refused to prosecute persons indicted for the corruption perpetuated under his watch as Petroleum Minister?”

It would be recalled, that Frank had earlier raised an alarm concerning the sale of crude oil to China in 2015 under questionable circumstances for which the accrued funds were diverted by cronies of General Muhammadu Buhari.

Following the transaction in 2015, Buhari had thereafter, instituted a team to travel to China to investigate the report concerning the oil sale.

“We need Buhari to tell Nigerians the outcome of that investigative team to China”, Frank stated.

“Except he (Buhari) is also complicit and in full knowledge of the $2.5bn oil sale to China, we expect the immediate arrest and prosecution of all those mentioned in the wicked, demonic and outright stealing of resources that could have been utilized in the provision of sustainable amenities for Nigerians.

“This is one crime against the citizenry too many that should not be allowed to be swept under the carpet in any form,” he said.

Frank also called on the Government of the United States of America to investigate this act of criminality as Nigerians no longer have the confidence in the Buhari-led administration.

He added: “I hereby call on the US Government to help Nigerians investigate this crime as we no longer have confidence in the Buhari-led government especially as the transaction was conducted, using the US currency and with the amount involved, the entire proceeds can be easily traced with the persons and organizations involved, traced.”

The Bayelsa-born political activist implored General Muhammadu Buhari to immediately set-up an investigative panel just like the Justice Ayo Salami-panel that was set-up to look into the allegations against the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, that will look into “this weighty allegation which has further, brought ridicule and embarrassment, not only to his APC administration but to Nigeria and Nigerians.

“The President must immediately adopt a similar approach in sacking the board of the NNPC for this crude oil sale of $2.5bn which the GMD of the NNPC, Engr. Mele Kyari and every other persons involved in, has been indicted.”

He also advised both Chambers of the National Assembly, particularly, the Senate to investigate this criminality and possibly, push for their immediate arrest, prosecution and conviction.

Frank enjoined the opposition members in the National Assembly, especially the Minority Leaders, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and Honourable Ndudi Elumelu of the Senate and House of Representatives respectively, not to allow this manifest fraud to be swept under the carpet like others in the past “as all eyes are on them to ensure that our commonwealth and resources are not pilfered under any guise.”

He called on both men to look critically, into these very weighty and embarrassing allegations as published by PointBlank News

The political activist also called for the suspension of the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Engr. Mele Kyari to allow for thorough investigation of the sale of over 48 million barrels of Bonny Crude Light oil.

“The NNPC GMD must step aside so as not to allow for a proper investigation of this humongous stealing and criminality,” Frank stated.

