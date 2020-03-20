Another corpse recovered from scene of Lagos explosion

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu with agency report

Another corpse has been recovered by emergency responders from the scene the explosion in Abule-Ado, Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

With the latest recovery, the death toll recorded from the explosion now stands at 21.

According to reports, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the corpse was recovered on Thursday, adding that the explosion displaced 468 persons from their homes.

He said, “The teams continue to carry out recovery and salvage operations at the incident site. An additional body was retrieved today bringing the total number of fatalities to 21.”

He appealed for calm while urging members of the public to keep away from the scene.