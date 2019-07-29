Anglican women of Asaba Diocese seek prayers to end insurgency

Share This





















By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Women of Asaba Diocese Anglican Communion on Sunday sought for Prayers to end Insurgency in Nigeria

The women, angry with the increasing insecurity in Nigeria, particularly the current attacks on innocent persons in their farm lands by herdsmen, and kidnappers, said that the only solution at present since President Muhammadu Buhari had been unable to provide adequate security for Nigerian people, was prayers, adding that they embarked on prayers to join other Nigerians who want insurgency to end.

Speaking to journalists, the leader of the Women’s Guild and Girl’s Guild, Mrs Patience Ude, appreciated women for coming together as well as creating time to pray for the country, adding that prayers would reduce to minimum all that could be archived by Mr President in the area of security challenges.

“We have come together to challenge God on the security situation in Nigeria, it is very painful from what we read on the pages of newspapers’ every day, worse hit are the herdsmen and kidnappers and we agreed to pray as part of our contributions, the insurgency must stop, Nigeria is a blessed country, we must completely have faith and trust in God without doubts, and hope in man will fail except God as the only answer to the problems”, Ude said.

She noted that different negative experiences such as rape, conflict at home, heart break, financial challenges, among others, could cause depression since scientists have not identified the particular cause of depression, and called for all hands to be on deck in prayers to end the increasing insurgency in the country.