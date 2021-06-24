Andy Uba threatens lawsuit over bank staff protest at residence

By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

Senator Andy Uba, has threatened lawsuit against Heritage Bank over trending video of protesting of the bank at the entrance of his residence.

The governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra state, Senator Uba said the actions of the bank staff have exposed him to ridicule, shame and embarrassment.

About three days ago, some staff of the bank, while on a loan recovery drive protested at the gate ofbtge senator, asking him to come to the bank and repay his loan.

The protest by the bank staff trended and went viral on the social media

In a letter dated June 23, 2021 and signed by his lawyer, Mr. Ahmed Raji, SAN, Uba asked the bank to tender unreserved apology in five national dailies and N5billion damages.

Mr Raji said, ‘’Despite your veiled denial, the deliberateness of your staffs’ action is founded and the intent, to wit: – bring our client to publicobrobrium shame ridicule scorn etc. is glaring for all to see.

‘’This is more so, as you deliberately picked the rather inauspicious period immediately preceding the forthcoming gubernatorial primary election of the All Progressives Congress [APC] for Anambra State slated for the 26th of June 2021, wherein our client is the leading candidate to clinch his Party’s ticket, to stage this smear campaign against him.

‘’Surely, the damage occasioned to our client by your calculated but ill-advised action is unquantifiable. However, our client will be assuaged if a public apology, unreserved, is tendered by you and published in at least 5 [five] national daily newspapers within a day of receipt of this letter and payment

[Five Billion Naira] in damages.

‘’If not, we have our client’s further instructions to seek redress against you in a court of law for the same. Kindly be advised.

‘’We do hope that you will take benefit of the olive branch offered in this letter; the gamble, otherwise, is yours to suffer’’, he said.