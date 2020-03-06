Ancelotti fined £8,000 for improper conduct

Share This





















Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has been fined £8,000 after accepting his Football Association charge of misconduct, following his red card after the Toffees’ 1-1 draw with Manchester United in Sunday’s Premier League game.

Ancelotti approached referee Chris Kavanagh following the final whistle after Dominic

The former AC Milan coach became the first manager to be shown a red card in the Premier League.

By accepting the charge, the 60-year-old avoids a touchline ban.

Ancelotti said after the 1-1 draw at Goodison Park that he was not disrespectful to Kavanagh, whose initial decision to award the stoppage-time goal was reversed by the video assistant referee because Everton’s Gylfi Sigurdsson was lying offside in front of United goalkeeper David de Gea.

Ancelotti said he also had a subsequent, private conversation in which he spoke to the referee “calmly”.