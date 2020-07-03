Anambra South: FG arraigns Obinna Uzor over forgery of court judgment

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, arraigned Dr. Obinna Uzor and his lawyer, Eziafa Enwedo, for allegedly using a forged originating summons and court processes to sack a Senator representing Anambra South, Sen. Ifeanyi Uba.

The forged judgment alleged to be obtained by a Federal Capital Territory High Court, has since been set aside by the Supreme Court of Nigeria

Aside Uzo and his lawyer, Anani Anacletus Chuks, Aroh Ifunaya and Faith Samual also mentioned as defendants in a six-count criminal charge are at large.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CR/78/2020, the defendant’s were alleged to have conspired and used a forged motion with No. M/4017/19, and forged originating summons to obtain the upturned judgement that sacked Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Peoples Party, YPP, as the lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District. It was also alleged that the judgment presented by the duo was forged.

According to the prosecution, their action is contrary to Section 3(b) of the miscellaneous offences Act Cap M17 Law’s Of the Federation Of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under Section 1(2) of the same Act.

They however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr. Chukwudi Igwe, prayed Justice Okon Abang to release the 1st Defendant on bail but withdrew his application for bail of the 2nd Defendant (Obinna Uzo).

Opposing the bail application, the prosecution counsel, Mazi Afam Osigwe, urged the court not to allow the Defendants counsel to orally apply for bail as the Federal government intends to put facts before the court.

Osigwe noted that the Obinna Uzoh deliberately refused to make himself available for trial until he was declared wanted by the Police.

In his ruling, Justice Abang allowed the Eziafa Samuel who is the 1st Defendant to continue on his existing bail granted to him on 19th March 2020.

The court however ordered that the 2nd Defendant, Dr. Uzor should be remanded in police custody till July 6 when his formal bail application will be heard.

Justice Abang directed that Police should call the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, to carry out COVID-19 test on the 2nd Defendant and submit the test result to the court before the adjourned date.

“The court cannot order his remand in prison having regard to the current situation and since his medical condition is not known. The court have to be slow in remanding Defendants in Correctional Center.

“The court will take further decision as regard to his custody upon submission of result of his COVID-19 test”, Justice Abang ruled.

Recall that Justice Bello Kawu of the Abuja High Court at Kubwa had on April 11, 2019, sacked Ubah from the Senate over the allegation that he used a forged National Examination Council, NECO, certificate to contest the senatorial election that held in Anambra South on February 23, 2019.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...