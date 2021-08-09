Anambra poll: PDP appoints Ekwunife as DG of Ozigbo campaign organisation

…As PDP governors reconcile Anambra aspirants

By Folorunso Alagbede in Abuja

Senator Uche Ekwunife (PDP, Anambra State) has been appointed the Director-General of the campaign organisation of Mr Valentine Ozigbo, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the November 6 gubernatorial election in the state.

The appointment was sequel to the peaceful resolution of the crisis within the Anambra State chapter of the PDP.

The resolution was made possible by the PDP Governors’ Forum through its committee headed by the Governor of Adamawa State, Mr Ahmadu Fintiri..

Ekwunife also used the occasion of her acceptance of the appointment to dismiss the speculations that she had defected from the PDP, stressing that she remains a committed member of the party.

Majority of the PDP governorship aspirants, who participated in the primaries were also reconciled by the Fintiri-led committee.

Senator Uche Ekwunife came third at the June 26, this year’s governorship primary election with Valentine Ozigbo coming first and Dr. Obiora Okonkwo coming second.

Speaking with newsmen after the reconciliation, the Adamawa state governor said that they have carried out the reconciliation of all aspirants.

According to Fintiri, “we carried out the directives of our governors and reconciled all the aggrieved aspirants and it was unanimously agreed that Senator Uche Ekwunife be appointed the campaign Director and she is so appointed.

“With her appointment, the campaign for PDP to recapture Anambra State will soon kick off. All aspirants have been reconciled.

“Anambra state belongs to the PDP and this will be confirmed at the November 6 governorship election”, he said

Accepting the appointment, Senator Ekwunife restated her commitments to ensuring victory for PDP in the election.

She promised to use all her political connections to ensure victory for PDP.

Speaking also, the PDP candidate, Valentine Ozigbo said that with the reconciliation, the PDP is set to take over the state.

He explained that Anambra state has always be a PDP state with two Senators and almost all the members of the State House of Assembly .

The PDP candidate also pledged to meet other aspirants that lost out in the governorship contest of the June 26 primary election.

In his shirt speech, the national chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus expressed the optimism that the party is set to take over the state as it has always been.

He equally affirmed that Anambra is a traditional state under the control of the party.