Anambra killings: Reps want culprits prosecuted

By Christiana Ekpa

The House of Representatives yesterday asked the Department of State Security and other relevant agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the clash between the Police and some group of persons in Umunakwa, Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government area of Anambra State, with a view to unmasking the root cause of the violence and forestall further escalation of the same.

The House equally urged the Committee on National Security and Intelligence to ensure compliance and report back to the House within three weeks.

Hon. Chris Azubogu while presenting his motion on the “urgent need to Investigate violence and killings” noted that on Monday the 2nd day of December 2019, there was a clash between the Police and some group of persons in Umunakwa Ifite in Oraifite, Ekwusigo LGA Anambra State.

He further noted that the aftermath of the conflict was alleged killing of so many persons including police personnel, destruction of public and private properties.

“This action has caused serious unrest and bitterness amongst the people in the area with the law enforcement agency.

“Worried that if the situation is not properly handled, it could lead to further unnecessary loss of lives, valuable properties and a breakdown of law and order,” he added.