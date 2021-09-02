Anambra guber: PDP shifts inauguration of National Campaign Council till September 6

By Folorunso Alagbede, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved a shift in the inauguration of the Anambra state Governorship Election National Campaign Council from the earlier slated date to Monday, September 6, 2021.

This was disclosed in a statement yesterday by the National Organizing Secretary of the PDP, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd) in Abuja.

The inauguration, Akobundu said, will now hold at 3pm on Monday, September 6, at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja.

“The leadership of our great party regrets any inconveniences the adjustment in the date may have caused our leaders, critical stakeholders, party members and our teeming supporters”, the statement said.