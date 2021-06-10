Anambra guber: Parties commence primaries, collection of nomination forms today

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has reminded political parties interested in contesting the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election of the commencement of primaries today.

The election is slated to hold on November 6, this year.

The Professor Mahmood Yakubu-led Commission said this in a statement yesterday by Chief Press Secretary to its Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi in Abuja.

The collection of nomination forms by the political parties from INEC Headquarters will also start today.

Already, the Commission, in continuation of preparations for the election, yesterday, (Wednesday 9th June 2021) implemented the first activity on its timetable by publishing the official notice for the election in its offices in Anambra State.

The Commission reiterated its appeal to political parties to conduct credible and rancour-free primaries in compliance with the law and our regulations and guidelines.

In its statement titled, ‘Anambra Governorship Election’, INEC said, “It will be recalled that on 19th January 2021, the Commission published the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Anambra State Governorship election, outlining 14 activities.

“Tomorrow, (today) Thursday 10th June 2021, the next two activities will kick off, namely, the commencement of primaries by political parties to democratically nominate their candidates for the election as well as the collection of nomination forms from INEC Headquarters.

"Tomorrow, (today) Thursday 10th June 2021, the next two activities will kick off, namely, the commencement of primaries by political parties to democratically nominate their candidates for the election as well as the collection of nomination forms from INEC Headquarters.