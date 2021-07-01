Anambra guber: Ozigbo gets certificate of return from PDP, says victory assured

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship flag bearer for the November 6 this year’s Anambra State governorship election, Mr Valentine Ozigbo has received his certificate of returns from the national leadership of the party in Abuja.

The certificate of returns was presented to Ozigbo at a ceremony held at the PDP’s headquarters by the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

Speaking at the brief ceremony, Secondus pointed out that the primary that produced Ozigbo followed all stipulations of the party’s constitution and other relevant laws.

The June 26 primary, the National Chairman noted was was the first time ever that the party conducted peaceful primary election in Anambra since 1999.

His words, “We believe that Anambra is a very important state not only for PDP but for the entire nation.

“Anambra hosts the largest number of billionaires, industries and those who are making things happen in Nigeria.

“So, we want to present our certificate to the candidate that has gone through all the process and fulfilled all the conditions of our party.

“We believe you will go and campaign peacefully and return victory not only to people of Anambra state, you will also return victory to our party.”

The candidate, who was a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp), after receiving the certificate, dedicated it to the people of Anambra state.

Ozigbo expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the party, both at the national and state levels, as well the PDP team that conducted the primary, describing the primary as the most peaceful, transparent and credible.

Such transparency and credibility, he pointed out was a reflection of positive changes brought by the party’s current leadership both at national and state levels.

According to him, “I am eternally grateful because it is only on the basics of that free and transparent process that somebody like me could emerge as the candidate of the party.

“I am here to say that my emergency throws tremendous happiness and joy on the streets of Anambra state. This is a signal on what is to come.

“When you compare this to what is happening in other parties, especially APGA (All PRogressives Grand Alliance) and APC (All Progressives Congress), the difference is clear,” he said.

Ozigbo expressed optimism that his candidacy, with the support of all stakeholders, would bring victory to the PDP in Anambra.

His words, “I am here to report to you that we are here, not just to celebrate the certificate of return but it is a call to duty because celebration time is in the future.

“Nov. 6, going to the polls, I guarantee you by the special grace of God, for the first time in 16 years, Anambra will turn PDP.

“Mindful of the circumstances, my team and I are fully aware of what this task is. We know how formidable the other opponents may be, but we are confident of victory”, he said.