Anambra guber: INEC releases final list of candidates Oct 7

…Recognizes Soludo as APGA flag bearer

By Folorunso Alagbede, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said that the final list of candidates for the Anambra State governorship election slated for November 6, this year

will be published on 7th October 2021 as provided in the timetable and schedule of activities for the election.

This was confirmed in a statement yesterday by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of the commission, Mr Festus Okoye after a meeting of INEC management in Abuja.

A major highlight of the meeting was the recognition and inclusion of the name of Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo as the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the election.

The Commission explained that it was served with the judgement of the Court of Appeal (Kano Division) which set aside the judgement of the High Court of Jigawa State on the leadership of APGA and the nomination of its candidates for the Anambra Governorship election.

The Commission, which met yesterday (Thursday, 19th August 2021) and deliberated on a number of issues, including the nomination of candidates for the Anambra governorship election, explained that the timetable and schedule of activities approved by the Commission on 18th January 2021 provides for the withdrawal/substitution of candidates in line with Sec. 35 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

The statement said, “Accordingly, by the deadline of 30th July 2021 fixed by the Commission, seven (7) Governorship and eleven (11) Deputy Governorship candidates were substituted by eleven (11) out of the eighteen (18) political parties.

“Similarly, the Commission was served with the judgement of the Court of Appeal (Kano Division) which set aside the judgement of the High Court of Jigawa State on the leadership of APGA and the nomination of its candidates for the Anambra Governorship election.

“The list of substitute candidates is attached to this Press Release. It has also been published on the Commission’s website.

“However, the final list of candidates will be published on 7th October 2021 as provided in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election”, it said.