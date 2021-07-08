Anambra Guber: Court asked to set aside Soludo’s APGA candidature

By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has been asked to set aside the election and nomination of Prof. Soludo as the governorship candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for the November 6th 2021, gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

In the originating summons marked FHC/ABJ/CS/596/2021, a chieftain of the party, Okoye Nwabuogo is further seeking an order restraining Soludu from parading himself as the validly or duly elected candidate of the party for the said election.

The plaintiff wants a declaration that the election of 812 delegates as against the 978 delegates, as provided for in Article 11(5)(vii) of the APGA Constitution 2019, to be adhoc delegates, to elect the governorship candidate of the party, is illegal, unlawful, invalid, null and void.

The suit dated July 6, 2021 and filed same day by counsel to the plaintiff, Okoro Nkemakolam, alleged that the statutory 21 days notice was not given to INEC by the party, prior to the holding of the the special ward congress, held on June 15, 2021, for the election of ad hoc delegates for the nomination of the party’s governorship candidate.

All Progressive Grand Alliance; Prof. Charles Soludo and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were mentioned as respondents in the matter.

The plaintiff is equally seeking an order of injunction restraining INEC from accepting the name of or recognizing Prof. Soludo as the candidate of APGA for the coming election.

Further in the charge sheet is a prayer for an order of court, restraining the party from holding out or in any manner howsoever and /or according Soludo the the rights or privileges as its validly or duly elected candidate for the November 6, 2021 governorship election in the state.

In addition, she is further seeking a declaration that the party, is mandatorily required, given the provision of Section 85(1) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) to give to the 3rd defendant (INEC), the compulsory 21days statutory notice prior to the holding of the special ward congress, held on June 15, 2021, for the election of ad hoc delegates for the nomination of the its governorship candidate for the Anambra State gubernatorial election scheduled to hold on November 6. 2021.

The plaintiff wants the court to determine, ‘’Whether given the clear and unambiguous provisions of Section 85(1) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended), the 3rd Defendant can, in the light of its two separate letters dated 18th June 2021 with REF: INEC/DEPM/UPMM/1/145 and REF:INEC/DEPM/CWO/040/11/304 which disclosed that APGA (1st Defendant), failed to give it, the mandatory 21days statutory notice, prior to the holding of the special ward congress, on 15th day of June, 2021, for the election of ad hoc delegates for the nomination of the 1st Defendant’s governorship candidate for the Anambra State gubernatorial election scheduled to hold on November 6. 2021, lawfully recognize, deal with and give effect to the nomination of the 2nd Defendant through the primary election of the 1st defendant held on 23rd June, 2021 as the 1st Defendant’s candidate for the said governorship election.