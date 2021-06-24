National News

Anambra guber: APGA jettisoned due process in chosing delegates to elect candidate, says INEC

new

Previous Article
Gumel youths beg gov Badaru to locate new federal varsity to Gumel emirate
Next Article
NYSC deworms 156 pupils, gives food items to elderly
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Today’s ePaper Edition

Email Subscriptions

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

PeoplesDailyNG on Twitter
Peoples Daily Online Peoples Daily Online
Peoples Daily Online@PMLOnline
420 Following 4.7K Followers
Japanese Ambassador pledges to assist Nigeria curb COVID-19 challenges https://t.co/rKZjubjBs1
1 hour ago
Presidency has no hand in controversial media bills – Adesina https://t.co/AuSS0RNBMJ
12 hours ago
We spent N35bn on payment of pensions, gratuities -Oyetola https://t.co/gIvfds749J
12 hours ago
Andy Uba threatens lawsuit over bank staff protest at residence https://t.co/QxmqEPc1Ao
12 hours ago
NGE condemns proposed media bills before NASS, calls them draconian https://t.co/4uC4fvO97P
12 hours ago
We Are Social Too