Anambra Governorship Primary: Elumelu Congratulates Ozigbo, PDP

By Christiana Ekpa

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, has congratulated the immediate past President and former Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, Valentine Ozigbo, on his emergence as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 6, 2021 Anambra governorship election.

The Minority Leader also congratulates and commends the other aspirants for their exceptional display of spirit of sportsmanship, leading to the successful conduct of the June 26 PDP primary for the election of our party’s flag bearer for the governorship election.

He said, “With the successful conduct of the primary and emergence of a winner, I charge all the aspirants and critical stakeholders of our party in Anambra state to quickly come together and present a formidable common front that will lead our party to victory on November 6, 2021.

“Given the popularity of our party and candidate in this election, I have no iota of doubt that with the concerted effort of all, nothing will be on the way of the PDP to take over governance in Anambra state on November 6, 2021, in line with the wishes and aspiration of Ndi Anambra.

“Once more congratulations to the PDP and congratulations to the people of Anambra state” he added