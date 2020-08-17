Anambra 2021 guber: State chapter will decide on zoning, says NWC of PDP

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Ahead of next year’s governorship election in Anambra State, the National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has clarified that decision on zoning of elective offices at the state level remains the exclusive preserve of the State chapter.

The NWC of the PDP specifically declared that such decision falls under the state’s regulatory purview and administrative prerogative as prescribed by the Constitution of the PDP.

The zonal working committee of South East chapter of the PDP had in a resolution on Friday, after an emergency meeting in Abuja, reiterated that the PDP is not zoning the governorship slot in Anambra State next year.

The resolution signed by the Zonal Chairman, Mr Austin Umahi and Anambra State Chairman of the PDP, Mr Ndubuisi Nwobu, commended all the Gubernatorial Aspirants of the Party in Anambra State, for their matured politicking, adding “we bring them the assurances of our National Chairman of a level playing field and the conduct of a most transparent primaries”.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, who made the clarification yesterday at a press conference in Abuja in Abuja, noted

The NWC of the PDP therefore urged all stakeholders in Anambra state to continue to work harmoniously for the overall success of our party in the state.

According to Ologbondiyan, “The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to conflicting reports regarding its position on issues relating to the coming Anambra state governorship election.

“For the avoidance of doubts, the NWC wishes to state that any decision on zoning of elective offices at the state level remains the exclusive preserve of the State chapter as such falls under its regulatory purview and administrative prerogative as prescribed by the Constitution of the PDP.

“The NWC notes that Section 24(2) of the PDP Constitution is clear on the functions of the state chapters in party administration including identifying and resolving political, social and economic issues of concern in states.

“Our party also holds that it recognizes the current chairman of the Anambra state chapter as well as the structure of the party in the state.

“The NWC therefore urges all stakeholders in Anambra state to continue to work harmoniously for the overall success of our party in the state.”, he said.

