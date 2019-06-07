Amnesty Int’l, others endangering lives, peace of Nigerians — CISS Report

Share This





















By Stanley Onyekwere

A report released yesterday by the Centre for International and Strategic Studies (CISS) has exposed how activities of Amnesty International and other non-state actors are putting Nigerians in harms way.

According to the group, famed for thorough fact-finding and research, the humanitarian organisation is endangering lives and destabilising the peace of the nation through its politically-motivated propaganda.

CISS said it commissioned a two-part extensive research that scrutinised the issues canvassed by the London-based group, which completion of the exercise, it discovered that AI has an agenda to destroy Nigeria and the serenity the nation enjoys.

The findings were made public in a presentation signed by Prof Ahmed S. Danfulani, Chancellor CISS Nigeria, in Abuja on Thursday.

According to the report, there is an increasing suspicion that Amnesty International was acting a script to cause relative unrest in Nigeria through its activities.

The group further added that this much was corroborated by the Nigerian government when it stated that the organization’s operations in Nigeria seem geared towards damaging the morale of the Nigerian military in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria.

CISS, however, recommends that: “Amnesty international’s operations in Nigeria is the plot of a bigger scheme to paint the Nigerian Army in bad light before the international community and cause a systematic and gradual disintegration of Nigeria.

“That the Nigerian government is indeed Human Rights complaint in its operations in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria.

“That the Nigerian government should reject every form of recommendation from Amnesty International until it can prove to the world that it is not against the Nigerian state through its actions and inactions.

“That Amnesty International must as a matter of policy avail to Nigerians details of their research methodology in the compilation of its annual reports.

“That Amnesty International must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that its core objectives are in tandem with international best practices that stipulates objectivity and fairness to all concerned.

“That Amnesty International has not been fair to the efforts of the Nigerian government in the quest towards ensuring that Nigeria is free from the clutches of terrorist organizations.

“That the Nigerian Government has displayed sufficient efforts towards keeping to its obligations in terms of human rights compliance.”