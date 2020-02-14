Amnesty Int’l has betrayed Nigeria, Right group insists

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

A human right group, the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) has thrown its weight behind the call for the expulsion of Amnesty International from the country.

The Secretary-General of the group, Dr. Maxwell Obioma said Nigerians are resolute in the task of protecting Nigeria from the clutches of Amnesty International.

He revealed that Nigerians are now aware of AI’s plot in conjunction with some foreign interest such as the Iranian government to truncate the nation’s democracy.

The coalition, had in a press conference in Abuja, said that the despicable part of AI’s plot is that, it has bought some Nigerian non-government organizations and legal practitioners to its fold with astronomical sums.

They believes AI has betrayed Nigeria by entering into a pact with Iran to promote and protect the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN).

While hailing the Nigerians for standing for their sovereignty, the group advised Amnesty International to have a rethink and retrace its steps.

‘’Our very foundation has been threatened by the violent and terrorist activities of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria. They have maimed and killed innocent Nigerians for no justifiable reason. They have attempted to assassinate the Chief of Army Staff, they have killed a senior police officer, and they have killed and abducted innocent women and children in furtherance of their plan to establish Iranian backed caliphates in Nigeria.

‘’The Coalition for Nigerian Movement wishes to advise those Nigerians that have decided to stand the truth on its head and think they cannot survive without Amnesty International should have a rethink and retrace their steps because Arise Oh Compatriots, Nigeria call Obey.

‘’They must indeed obey the call for a greater and prosperous Nigeria that has refused to be susceptible to the whims and caprices of some vested interest that are hell-bent on the disintegration of the country.

‘’We thank the hundreds of thousands of Nigeria that came out in their numbers to draw the attention of the world to the various activities of Amnesty International to destabilize Nigeria.’’