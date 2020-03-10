Aminu Ado Bayero succeeds Sanusi Lamido as 15th Emir of Kano

Share This





















Dethroned ex-Emir flown into exile

From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Following the dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ll, by the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the State has announced one of the Sons of the late Emir Ado Bayero, Aminu Ado Bayero as the 15th Fulani Emir of the State.

Until his selection and subsequent appointment by the four Kano Kingmakers, Aminu Ado Bayero was the Emir of Bichi Emirate, one of the four new Emirates created by the Ganduje administration.

The four Kingmakers, Makaman Kano, Abdullahi Sarki Bayero, Sarkin Bai, Mukthar Adnan, Sarkin Dawaki Maituta, Alhaji Bello Tuta, and Madakin Kano Yusuf Nabahani Cigari were present when the State Secretary to the Government , Usman Alhaji announced the appointment of Bayero.

Bayero was appointed the Waban Kano by the dethroned emir after becoming the 14th Emir of Kano five years ago.

He was elevated from the rank of Sarkin Dawakin Tsakar Gida by Emir Sanusi, who was appointed by the former government of Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso late 2014.

The Secretary to the Government said the appointment was done sequel to the powers conferred on the Governor in the Emirate Council section 11 subsection 1 of the Kano Emirate Council Law 2019.

He said the appointment was done following recommendations made by the four Kingmakers and approved by the State Executive Council.

Announcing the removal after an emergency Executive Council Meeting, the Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji Usman, said the emir was deposed due to disobedience to lawful instructions from the office of the governor and lawful authorities.

The emir, according to the SSG, was persistently refusing to attend official meetings and programmes organized by the government without any lawful justification which amounted to total insubordination.

The SSG said the Kano State Executive Council under the chairmanship of His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had unanimously approved the immediate removal) dethronment of the emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ll.

According to him, “it is on record that in so many instances, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi ll has been found breaching part 3 section 13(a-e) of the Kano State Emirate Law 2019,and which if left unchecked will destroy the good and established image of the Kano emirate.

“ This removal is made after due consultation with relevant stakeholders and in compliance with part 3 section 13 of the Kano State Emirate Law 2019 and other reasons stated above,” he said

Usman added that the removal was effected in order to safeguard the sanctity, culture, tradition, religion and prestige of the Kano emirate built over thousands years.

He further stated that governor Ganduje calls on the general public to remain calm, law abiding and to go about their normal businesses, while the new emir would soon be appointed.

As at the time of filing this report, our reporter observed that tight security has been put in place in some places around the metropolis, especially around the government house and elsewhere to prevent any possible threat to law and order.

Unconfirmed information suggested that the dethroned emir was flown out of Kano yesterday into exile believably in Nasarawa state.

Recall that crisis between Ganduje and Sanusi has been raging immediately after the 2019 governorship election where the governor accused the immediate past emir of supporting his main opponent, Abba Kabiru Yusuf of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).