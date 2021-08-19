Amidst criticism, Ortom defends privatization of Benue companies

From: Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has said that it is the private sector that drive economy.

Ortom stated this yesterday while reacting to criticisms by the opposition All Progressives Party (APC) over planned sale of State Government owned 25 companies and enterprises.

The governor explained that the step taken by his government to sell the property is in line with the state law on privatization established in 2010.

Ortom stated that most of the companies listed for sale have been moribund for many years, intimating that only two; the fertilizer plant and plastic industry that were concessioned are operational.

“None of those companies listed for sale are working rather they are draining government and public funds.

“Most of the equipment are obsolete and wasting away, adding, “it is out of mischief that they (opposition) are saying I want to buy some of the companies. Should we allow the companies to be taken over by reptiles, rodents and vandalized.

“As part of the process, government will convoke a stakeholders meeting with communities where these companies aee located to get their inputs.

“It is a political manoeuvre and gimmick by the opposition party aimed at changing the narrative particularly as their members are decamping enmasse to the PDP”, Ortom noted.