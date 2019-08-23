American Space now operates at Abuja City Library-US embassy

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

The Public Affairs Section of the U.S. Mission Nigeria yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nigeria’s Federal Capital Administration for Abuja’s American Space to operate at the FCT City Library.

In a statement released by the Public Affairs of the Embassy of the United States in Abuja yesterday, it noted that U.S. Embassy Counselor for Public Affairs Mr. Aruna Amirthanayagam signed on behalf of the U.S. Mission, while the Acting FCT Education Secretary Marafa A. Umar signed for the Federal Capital Administration.

According to the statement, “Mr. Amirthanayagam said the American Space’s location at the FCT City Library will broaden programming and interactive opportunities for the users.

“He said American Spaces programming focuses on English language learning and teacher training; Educational advising; Alumni networking; Cultural and outreach programs; and sharing of Information about the United States.

“The Public Affairs section of the US Mission in Nigeria is collaborating with twelve other institutions in Nigeria hosting American Spaces.

“American Spaces exemplify the U.S. commitment to the tenet of democracy and citizen’s right to free access to information. With over 700 Spaces in 169 countries worldwide, American Spaces provide welcoming environments where visitors can connect and learn about the United States” the statement concluded.