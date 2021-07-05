AMAC Chairman withdraws marshal guards from transport engagements

By Usman Shuaibu

The chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has withdrawn the Area council marshal guards from transport activities within the area.

This was contained in the press release signed by the Special Assistant to the Chairman on media and public relations, Chief Dayo Lawal and made available to Peoples Daily in Abuja.

The release said the chairman took the decision as a result of certain developments in the interest of the general public in the Area Council.

The release noted that the marshal guards had since been redeployed to the statutory assignments in order to assist the conventional security agencies in ensuring a secured society.

The release warned that any group of people found in the Area Council with the uniforms of the marshal guards carrying out illegal transport activities would be dealt with.

The release added that any marshal guard or persons operating unlawful transport activities should be reported to the security agencies immediately.

According to the release, the marshal guards were restricted to perform only functions that were related to their statutory roles.

The release recalled that the management of AMAC created the Area Council marshal guards as a special security outfit to consolidate the efforts of the conventional security agencies in fighting crimes within the council.

This, according to the release, the marshal guards were formerly deployed to the streets to enforce traffic laws as it concerns wrong parking and other traffic offences in the Area council.