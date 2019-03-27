AMAC chair urged to repair roads in Aco Estate

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

A business mogul in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief (Dr) Tobias Obiechina, has urged the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido to repair the dilapidated roads within the AMAC Aco estate Community for the sake of commuters plying the roads.

He also pleaded with AMAC Chairman to make sure that the market being established by him in Aco estate to be functional.

Obiechina, who made the call in an interview with our correspondent in Abuja, asking the chairman to appoint some Igbos as the supervisory councilors in order to enable them contribute to the development of the Area Council

He further called on the re-elected chairman to employ Igbos into the Area Council, so as to make them feel the impact of his administration.

Commenting on the achievement of the chairman for the first tenure, he applauded the chairman for the projects already put in place at the various communities within the AMAC, and expressed joy over the re-election of the incumbent chairman.

Obiechina, therefore, charged the Igbos to always live in peace with the indigenes, while urging them to deem it necessary to join Igbo unions and associations.