AMAC: Candido, others test negative for COVID-19

By Stanley Onyekwere

The Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abdullahi Candido, and other council officials have tested negative for the Coronavirus otherwise known as COVID-19.

This was disclosed yesterday in a statement signed by AMAC Head of Information, Mrs. Patience Olaloye, and made available to newsmen, in Abuja.

The statement stated that the chairman, had last week, led other officials to undergo the COVID-19 test after the Council Secretary, Mrs Abisola Abdullahi tested positive for the virus.

It added that the test results, which came out over the weekend, declared the chairman, other council officials and political appointees, negative.

It reads: “The Executive Chairman, however, says the council shall continue to observe all the COVID 19 safety procedures in order to ensure that members of staff and visitors coming to the council are safe.”

