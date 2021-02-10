Am I waiving my right to sue when I sign a medical consent form in Nigeria?

Share This





















By Chidera Nwokeke

An essential of good medical practice is the recognition by the attending physician of the inherent right of the patient to their own body and life. The healthcare provider has no right to examine or treat a patient without their consent. The consent that is in issue here is not the consent as a constitutive element for the conclusion of the contract with the medical practitioner, but consent as a condition precedent to and justification for the legality of the physician’s intervention. This rule is subject to the exception that in an emergency if it is impossible or impracticable to obtain the patient’s consent or the consent of anyone authorized to assume such responsibility, in which case, the law implies consent.

In Nigeria, when a healthcare provider recommends specific medical care, a patient can agree to all of it, or only some of it. Before the procedure, the patient will have to complete and sign a consent form. This form is a legal document that shows their participation in the decision and their agreement to have the procedure done. The right to informed consent of a patient in Nigeria has certain legal backups which has also received judicial imprimatur. However, it is pertinent to note that it is not all treatments that require the signing of forms especially when it does not involve any invasive procedure.

Prefatorily, the crux of this article is to ascertain whether a patient is waiving their right to sue upon signing a medical consent form. It is a notorious fact that unfolding events shows that many healthcare providers are oblivious of what a proper consent should be. There are some forms of consent which are imperative to be obtained by a practitioner from the patient. The medical profession insists that certain interaction deserves specific and expressly defined and documented forms of consent. However, there are many barriers to enjoyment of this right to informed consent. Some patients see the signing of consent forms as relinquishing their rights, or as a procedure that is only there to protect the hospital and the doctors. Also some patients do not always allow healthcare providers to use different treatment options owing to their cultural or religious beliefs.

WHAT IS INFORMED CONSENT?

Informed consent means that the patient specifically consents to the proposed medical procedure. Informed consent is more than just consent. In order for a patient to give informed consent to a medical procedure, the health care provider must inform the patient of all of the risks and complications that may reasonably occur during that procedure, however minor they may be. Only after a patient is truly informed about the potential risks of a medical procedure can a patient give consent to the procedure.

Patient consent is not an optional extra but a core part of examination and treatment. All adults are assumed to have mental capacity to consent to or refuse treatment, unless there is evidence to the contrary. Consent by a person with capacity is valid when it is adequately informed and voluntary. Consent merely means to agree or to permit someone to do something. Consent need not be in writing. As long as patients understand what is proposed, a verbal indication of acceptance is sufficient, but written authorisation is advisable for higher risk or innovative treatments and is legally required for some procedures.

The purpose of the form is to ensure that the patient gives their informed consent for the medical procedure before the procedure is performed. Current legal, moral, medical and philosophical thought lists five elements for a valid informed consent, comprising of: two preconditions voluntarism and capacity; two information elements disclosure and understanding, and; a decision element consenting or refusing.

LEGAL SUPPORT FOR INFORMED CONSENT

The Patients Bill of Right is an aggregation of patients rights that exist in other instruments including, The Constitution, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, Child Rights Act, Freedom of Information Act, National Health Act, the Hippocratic Oath, other professional ethical codes and sundry regulations. The bill provides for the rights, responsibility of patients and healthcare obligations. The bill provides for the right of patients to have access to all relevant information in a language that the patient understands, including complete and accurate information about diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis, other procedures and possible outcomes. The patient is to fully participate in implementing the treatment plan and making decisions.

The healthcare provider is to inform the patient about services that are available at the facility and eligibility based on health insurance or out-of pocket costs and responsibilities. Equally inform patient whether proposed treatment or procedure is experimental or part of ongoing research; answer questions about proposed treatment and/or procedures and provide information about potential risks, alternative treatment and/or procedures; provide the patient’s medical records on request by the patient or other authorized persons, in accordance with prevailing laws.

Practitioners involved in procedures requiring the consent of the patient, his relation or appropriate public authority must ensure that the appropriate consent is obtained before such procedures, either for surgery or diagnostic purposes, are done, be they in invasive or non invasive. Consent forms should be in printed or in written form either as a part of case notes or in separate sheets with the institutions name boldly indicated. Explanations to patient from whom consent is sought should be simple, concise and unambiguous about expectations. Proper counseling should precede the signing of the consent form. Discussion and explanation to the patient must be in the language in which the patient is fluent and when necessary through a competent interpreter.

Where the patient is under age (below 18) or is unconscious or is in a state of mind constituting a mental impairment, a next of kin should stand in. In the absence of a next of kin, the most senior doctor in the institution can give appropriate directive to preserve life. In special situations, a court order may need to be procured to enable life saving procedure to be carried out. The attendant benefits and risks are to be clearly laid before the patient. Appropriate professional advice on options must be given. The preferred option is to be chosen by the patient who will then authorise the clinician by completing the form MDCN/COMEIN/R19. An essential element of good medical practice is the recognition by the attending physician of the inherent right of the patient to his own body and life.

Chidera Nwokeke is a student of the Nigerian Law School, Lagos campus.

