Almajiris evacuation: Why I won’t react like gov Ganduje, by Badaru

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

As the Kano State government evacuated 524 almajiris back to Jigawa state, Governor Mohammed Abubakar Badaru said he will not react the same way as Ganduje did to any Kano indigene living in Jigawa state.

The governor dropped the hint shortly after receiving 524 Jigawa Almajiris evacuated by Kano state government and handed over to the governor at NYSC orientation camp Dutse.

He said there is no situation that will force him to revenge and return Almajiri children from Kano state presently staying in Jigawa, but rather, his administration is ready to do all its best in securing the lives of any Kano state indigene in the state.

Governor Badaru who received the returnees from the Kano state commissioner of Education, Alhaji Muhammed Sanusi Kiru said he is ready to receive any other contingent of Jigawa indigenes from anywhere back home.

He said, the returnees would be isolated for 14 days and their blood samples would be taken for test, and if all are found to be healthy, then they will be released to their various local government areas.

While making his remarks on behalf of Kano state governor, the state commissioner for Education Alhaji Muhammad Sunusi Kiru said, Kano state took the decision at this moment in order to protect them from present risk situation of Coronavirus.

According to him, Kano state government did not take the decision with a view to smear the relationship between the two states, the decision was taken in good faith.

Some of the Almajiris interviewed by our correspondents at the NYSC Camp shortly after their arrival, one Nura Ali from Birninkudu, 13 years old, said he spent six years studying in Kano and is more than happy because, he is coming back home.

Another boy, a 9 years old Abdu Musa from Jahun local government areas said he was also happy that he is now back home and said he wants to be enrolled into the western education too.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...