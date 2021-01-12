Alleged unlawful assembly: Court grants Sowore N20m bail

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja has granted bail to Sahara Reporters’ publisher, Omoyele Sowore in the sum of N20million.

The court also granted Sanyaolu, Peter Williams, Emmanuel Bulus, and Damilare Adenola, who were arrested with Sowore bail in the sum of N1m each.

Sowore and four other activists were arrested on New Year’s Eve in Abuja for holding a protest against bad governance, were also granted bail in the sum of N1m each.

They are standing trial for alleged unlawful assembly, criminal conspiracy, and inciting public disturbance.

He was denied bail several times and even re-arrested inside the Federal High Court. However, he was released after domestic and international pressures in December 2019.

However, while granting the defendants bail, Chief Magistrate Mabel Segun-Bello ordered Sowore to remain in Abuja and must physically report to the court registrar every Monday and Friday pending the hearing and determination of the case against him.

Another condition for the bail is that one of his sureties must be a civil servant not below grade level 12.

