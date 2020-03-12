Alleged treasonable felony: FG opens Sowore’s trial

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The full blown trial of the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Mr Omoyele Sowore, commenced yesterday, as the Federal Government called its first witness.

The first prosecution witness(PW1), Mr Rasheed Olawale, an operative of the Department of State Services (DSS), told the court that Sowore was arrested around 1 am at Montana residence and hotel at 16 Oduduwa road GRA Ikeja, Lagos.

The FG is prosecuting the publisher of Sahara reporter and his co- defendant, Olawale Bakare are standing trial on a two-count charge bordering on treasonable felony.

Led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Aminu Alilu, the PW1, told the court that he led the team of operatives who arrested Sowore last August in Lagos.

In his testimony, he said Sowore was arrested following intelligence report that he (Sowore) had planned to carry out a revolution along with his associates on August 5, 2019, against the democratic government of Nigeria.

‘’Investigation report revealed that Sowore was in Maryland with his associates and cohorts, making graphic inscriptions tagged #RevolutionNow on the wall of Maryland bridge.

“He was sensitizing passers-by of the particular day for the protest and what they planned to do. He also claimed that the government of the day would cease to exist through the procession. ‘’

At this stage, the lead counsel to the first defendant, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), raised an objection, claiming that the witness was given evidence not contained in his earlier statement which was served on the defence team.