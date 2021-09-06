Alleged Rights Abuse: Kanu’s lawyer slams N50m suit on DSS

By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

One of the Counsels to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Maxwell Opara, has filed a N50million suit against the Director General of the Department of State Services, DSS, and the DSS over an alleged violation of his fundamental human rights.

In a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1018/2021, Opara is praying the court to award him the N50million as compensation for the infringement of his fundamental rights to dignity and human person.

He is also praying the court for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the two Defendants and their representatives further disturbing or interfering with his rights to dignity of human person, liberty and freedom of movement by any further harrasment, intimidation and humiliation during his routine visit to their detention facility to see his client or in any way infringing on his constitutional right as guaranteed by the law.