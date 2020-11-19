Alleged N2b fraud: Court issues warrant of arrest against Maina

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court Abuja, yesterday issued a warrant of arrest against former Chairman of the Presidential Pension Reform Task Team Alhaji Abdulrasheed Maina.

This order is following Maina’s absence in court for the fourth time in his trial over N2billion fraud charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC)

Justice Abang revoked the N500million bail he granted Maina on the ground that the bail had been abused following his persistent absence in court.

Consequently, he ordered security agents in the country to arrest Maina anywhere he is found and bring him before the court to face the consequences of his jumping the bail granted him by the court.

He, therefore, ordered his trial in the fraud charges be conducted in his absence.

When the matter was called up,

Counsel for the prosecution, Muhammed Abubakar informed the court that Maina could not be located in spite of efforts to get him to the court.

He pleaded with the court to revoke the bail being enjoyed by Malina so that he could be apprehended by security operatives.

In his short ruling, Justice Abang agreed that Maina had grossly abuse the bail granted him and consequently ordered its revocation.

He ordered that Maina be arrested in any part of the country he may be found and brought to Abuja to face the trial.

Also, Justice Abang gave Maina’s surety Senator Ali Ndume till November 23 to show cause why he should not forfeit the N500M to the federal government for the bail bond he endorsed for the bail of Maina.

The court adjourned till November 23 for trial to commence in his absence.

