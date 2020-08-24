Alleged money laundering: Maina to be praised not vilified – group insists

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

A human right group has said that the Formal Chairman of Presidential Task Force on Pension Reform, Abdulrasheed Maina, is ought to be praised and not vilified for helping the federal government in recovering N1.6tri and N1.3tri respectively.

The Coalition for Justice and National Rebirth, posited that the task force under Maina supervision assisted the government in recovering over 1.6 trillion naira worth of assets and cash.

They insisted that the task force under Maina’s watch helped to recover another N282 billion cash which the former Minister of Finance, Okonjo Iweala loged at the CBN.

Consequently, they have called for the immediate discontinuation of the trial.

Maina a former chairman of Presidential Task Force on Pension Reform is currently standing trial before Justice Okon Abang.

Maina was docked on a 12-count charge bordering on alleged operation of fictitious accounts, fraud and money laundering.

He is also facing trial at an FCT High Court alongside one Ann Igwe Olachi, who was his secretary.

But while making case for Maina, the Coalition insisted that Maina should be praised for some of the recoveries made during his tenure.

The group added that the former Chairman deserve 5 percent of the total sum recovered as Pension boss.

The Coalition Spokesman, Shehu Abdullahi who spoke to newsmen at a Press Conference in Abuja said;

“Maina ought to be praised and not vilified for helping the federal government in recovering N1.6tri and N1.3tri respectively.

“The current trial and Prosecution of Abdulrasheed Maina by the EFCC has taken up an ignorable amount of media space, and it only seems fair that the opposing side of the story be relayed.”

“Nigerians deserve to know the truth about this unfortunate saga.

Speaking further, Abdullahi said the task force under Maina supervision assisted the government in recovering over 1.6 trillion naira worth of assets and cash on one hand and another N282 billion cash which the former Minister of Finance, Okonjo Iweala loged at the CBN.

He added: “The minster it would be recall also told the 7th Senate that she had the approval of the president to use N74 billion from Maina’s recovery to augment the 2012 Budget.

“Maina single handedly gave out intelligence to Muhammadu Buhari led government that led to the recovery of another 1.3tri while still in exile,” the Coalition added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...